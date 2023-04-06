Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany hailed as a 'world-beater'











Vincent Kompany is reportedly a target for Tottenham Hotspur as Daniel Levy’s search for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte continues.

The Italian was shown the door eight days after his furious rant at Southampton. Conte had a real go at almost everyone associated with the club, and there was no coming back from that.

Conte’s gone now and Tottenham need a new manager for next season. Kompany could be the one.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany hailed as a ‘world-beater’

Kompany is an absolute legend of the English game. He won four Premier League titles as a player, and he’s now on the verge of winning the Championship with Burnley as a manager.

The Clarets have been absolutely incredible under the Belgian this season. Gone are the days when you’d fall asleep halfway through a Burnley game – they now play beautiful football and are a joy to watch.

That has boosted Kompany’s stock as a manager, so much so that he is reportedly Tottenham’s top target as they look for a new man to take charge of the club this summer.

Dutch pundit Johan Boskamp has been talking about Kompany as a manager, and he sure seems impressed.

He said, as quoted by Voetbal Nieuws: “He is almost 20 points clear in the Championship. At Anderlecht, he also made it to the cup final in two years, but Anderlecht was no longer the club it used to be.

“He really is a world-beater.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham need to get their next managerial appointment right.

Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte all failed to deliver for one reason or another, and this is just not sustainable going forward.

Considering that the big-name managers have not worked out recently, a move for a young boss like Kompany, who will come in with new ideas, makes a lot of sense for Tottenham this summer.

The Belgian, who has lost just two league games all season with Burnley, really would be an amazing appointment, but whether Daniel Levy will make him an offer remains to be seen.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

