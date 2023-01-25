Tottenham man is now going to ask to leave at the end of the season











Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has stated his belief that Antonio Conte will ask to leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

In comments relayed by Football Italia from Sky Sports Italy in recent days, Di Marzio was quoted as saying ‘with certainty’ that Conte would depart in the summer.

Now, he has taken to his own website to clarify his information on the situation, rowing back slightly but still claiming the Italian wants to go.

Conte has not yet committed his future to the club and transfer business has been slow this month, with the rapidly arranged arrival of Arnaut Danjuma the first arrival in January so far.

Di Marzio says Conte will ask to leave Tottenham

He wrote: “Antonio Conte and the Tottenham board enjoy a good relationship. The Spurs’ manager’s contract will expire next June 30th, and the club has already offered him the possibility to stay with a new deal. However, Conte is now focused on the present, he does not want to think about his future.

“So, he asked the club to put the situation on stand-by. Conte is not living an easy moment, speaking about his private life: in the last few months, he has lost three good friends: Gian Piero Ventrone, Gianluca Vialli, Sinisa Mihajlovic.

“Some days ago, he said in press-conference: “Sometimes we place so much importance on work and put aside our families, the need to be with them. Then things like this happen and they make you think”.

So, our feeling is that Antonio Conte, at the end of the current season, will ask the club to terminate this adventure and, maybe, come back to Italy, to stay closer to his family, with new opportunities.

“But, as things stand, what Conte asked Spurs is now to put his future in stand by, after their contract proposal: there are no negotiations ongoing and he hasn’t asked yet to leave and he’s fully focused on Tottenham.”

In recent games, Spurs fans have made a point of singing the name of their manager and chanting for the board to change.

Jamie Carragher picked it up on Monday Night Football, when Spurs battled their way to a 1-0 win over Fulham on an evening when Harry Kane pulled level with Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring record for the club.

Ben Davies recently called Conte ‘world class’ and many Spurs fans would hate to see a manager they genuinely perceive as elite walk away, especially if the club’s trophy drought is still ongoing by that time.