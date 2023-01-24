Jamie Carragher shares what Tottenham fans were singing in the first-half at Fulham yesterday











Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways against Fulham last night, much to the delight of their fans, but many of them are still not entirely happy.

Even though Spurs are fifth in the table and just three points behind third-placed Newcastle, it has to be said that they’ve been really, really poor this season.

Frustrations over the squad and the manager have been there, but Spurs fans have had enough of their owners as well.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher shares what Tottenham fans were singing in the first-half at Fulham yesterday

Stats show that it was a very even game between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham at Craven Cottage yesterday.

Both sides had 10 shots at goal and boasted very similar possession and passing stats. It was a moment of brilliance from Harry Kane that made the difference in the end.

Before Kane’s strike in first-half stoppage time, Spurs fans voiced their concerns about where the club is going under ENIC and Daniel Levy.

Their message was absolutely clear, they wanted the club’s hierarchy to leave, and Jamie Carragher mentioned how he heard the supporters singing for that throughout the half.

“Those supporters, and we noticed it in the first half, they were continuously singing for the owner to go,” he said during his analysis on Sky Sports.

The ENIC Group owns own 86.58 per cent of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (Official website).

Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham fans’ frustrations are totally understandable.

Spurs are a big club and are part of the traditional big six of English football. They have an outstanding stadium and training centre, and although not every player is amazing, they have last season’s Golden Boot winner in Son Heung-min, arguably the best striker in the world in Harry Kane, and a World cup winner in Cristian Romero.

Despite all of that, they are not even close to ending their trophy drought, which will reach 15 years in a month’s time.

Many managers and players have come and gone, but the one constant is the board. It’s no surprise at all that Spurs fans think they’re not doing enough, and we can’t help but agree.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Show all