Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with moves to sign one of Edmond Tapsoba or Micky van de Ven, and Spurs have apparently changed their preference now.

Ange Postecoglou has only been at the club for a few weeks, but he has done a tremendous job with respect to new signings. Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon have all come in and all three of them are very impressive additions.

The focus for Tottenham now is on new defenders, and Dean Jones has suggested on GiveMeSport that they’ve made a U-turn in their preference between Van de Ven and Tapsoba.

Tottenham prefer signing Micky van de Ven over Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham desperately need reinforcements at the back.

Cristian Romero is undoubtedly their best centre-back, and he will be a guaranteed starter next season. Next to him, their options include Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

As good as both of them are, Tottenham should be looking to sign an upgrade, and they are absolutely right to target Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

Less than two weeks ago, Football London claimed that although Spurs are interested in both players, they prefer Tapsoba because of his ‘ability on the ball, strength and acceleration’.

Now, Jones has claimed that their preference has changed – they’d rather sign Van de Ven.

He said: “My understanding is that Tottenham’s preference has become Van de Ven, but it’s honestly not by much and I don’t feel like they would feel hard done by whichever player ended up coming through the door.

“It’s not going to be the only defensive signing that they make over the course of this window though.”

Both Tapsoba and Van de Ven have been excellent in the Bundesliga for their respective clubs.

The two defenders, 24 and 22 respectively, are at the right age to make a move to a bigger club, and it’s only a matter of time before they do.

Tapsoba, branded as a defender with ‘frightening heading abilities’ by Bundesliga.com, is arguably a more assured option because of his experience at the top level, but Van de Ven’s ceiling may just be slightly higher.

It will be interesting to see who Tottenham will push to sign, but Spurs fans should be happy with either player.