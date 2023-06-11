Tottenham make contact with ‘outstanding’ midfielder

Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat and have made contact with his representatives, according to reports.

Amrabat played a starring role for Fiorentina in the Conference League Final last week but ended up on the losing side.

He is now expected to move from the Italian side this summer and according to Labaro Viola, Tottenham are one of the clubs who have been in touch.

Photo by Stefano Nicoli/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the report from Italy, Amrabat is on the radar of a number of clubs and Tottenham are one of them.

It’s claimed that a bid in the region of £30m could force the Italian side to the negotiating table, where the likes of Spurs, Bayern and potentially, Barcelona, could be lying in wait.

Amrabat has starred for the Serie A side in recent seasons and was in brilliant form for Morrocco in the World Cup as well.

Lauded for those World Cup performances as an ‘outstanding’ midfielder, Amrabat has attracted admiring glances from Liverpool and others in the past.

PSG are also known to admire the midfielder while Spurs’ interest is well-document from many moons ago.

A top signing

Amrabat has proven with his form for Fiorentina that his efforts in Qatar were not just a flash in the pan.

The Moroccan star is the real deal and really, he does appear to suit what the English game demands as well.

In terms of Tottenham transfer targets, Ambrabat would be an ideal signing. He’s an upgrade on Hojbjerg in the middle and his ability to take the ball from deep and play is likely to interest Ange Postecoglou.

If Tottenham can land a player like Amrabat then build around him, it’s a fine start to the summer for them.

And at around £30m, it has to be said it’s a bit of a bargain as well.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images