Tottenham-linked Wilfried Zaha offered £9m-a-year deal from Saudi Arabia











Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is always linked with a move away and Tottenham are one of the teams recently mentioned.

Zaha has long been admired by Arsenal but that ship appears to have sailed now. Instead, Tottenham were credited with an interest in Zaha as recently as last week, with London World claiming Spurs have contacted the winger’s agents over a potential deal.

However, any hopes Spurs have of landing Zaha could be scuppered by a mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Daily Mail claims that Al-Ittihad are prepared to pay Zaha a whopping £9m-a-year salary, after tax. That would be a huge increase on his salary at Selhurst Park and potentially blow teams like Spurs out of the water as well.

Zaha has remained loyal to Palace over a number of seasons now. After an ill-fated spell at Manchester United as a younger player, Zaha has become a Palace legend.

However, his contract is winding down and as yet, there is no new deal agreed. And this apparent offer from the Middle East could well prove tempting for the tricky winger.

Saudi Arabia are making a big push in football right now. They are favourites to be awarded a World Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo completed a high -profile move there last year.

TBR’s View: Zaha payday might be too tempting to turn down

While a move to a team like Tottenham has its merits, especially if they make the top four, Zaha can also be excused for considering this offer from Saudi.

It’s huge money. The sort of money he’s probably not going to get anywhere in England at this stage of his career.

Of course, it’s not always about that and he might want to test himself in European competition. But if he does take the money from Al-Ittihad, then there can be few complaints from fans over here in England.