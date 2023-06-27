Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on the signing of James Maddison.

Sky Sports have reported that Spurs have ‘cautious optimism’ that they can strike a deal over the Leicester star.

Dharmesh Sheth quotes a source as saying that just a ‘small gap in valuation’ remains.

This is being worked on, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem, he added.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Maddison for much of the summer.

With Ange Postecoglou now in charge at Spurs, things are finally starting to move.

Tottenham have already sealed a deal for Guglielmo Vicario, while Dejan Kulusevski has signed permanently.

Bolstering Tottenham’s midfield options is apparently a top priority ahead of Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

And Maddison is one of the best available midfield players on the market this summer.

We’ve all seen what the 26-year-old is capable of in the Premier League and on the international stage.

Brendan Rodgers has described Maddison as “outstanding”, “one of the best players in the league” and a “superstar“.

With that in mind, he is unlikely to stay put in the Championship, and a move back to the top flight surely beckons.

It’s good to hear from Sky that Spurs are feeling confident of getting a deal over the line.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

A prior report on Sky Sports claimed that Leicester want more than £50million for their ‘strongest asset’.

This is a fairly big price, but he’s certainly worth it. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.

After a difficult season and a slow start to the summer, Tottenham finally seem to be moving in the right direction.