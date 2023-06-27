Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on the signing of James Maddison.
Sky Sports have reported that Spurs have ‘cautious optimism’ that they can strike a deal over the Leicester star.
Dharmesh Sheth quotes a source as saying that just a ‘small gap in valuation’ remains.
This is being worked on, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem, he added.
Tottenham have been heavily linked with Maddison for much of the summer.
With Ange Postecoglou now in charge at Spurs, things are finally starting to move.
Tottenham have already sealed a deal for Guglielmo Vicario, while Dejan Kulusevski has signed permanently.
Bolstering Tottenham’s midfield options is apparently a top priority ahead of Postecoglou’s first season in charge.
And Maddison is one of the best available midfield players on the market this summer.
We’ve all seen what the 26-year-old is capable of in the Premier League and on the international stage.
Brendan Rodgers has described Maddison as “outstanding”, “one of the best players in the league” and a “superstar“.
With that in mind, he is unlikely to stay put in the Championship, and a move back to the top flight surely beckons.
It’s good to hear from Sky that Spurs are feeling confident of getting a deal over the line.
A prior report on Sky Sports claimed that Leicester want more than £50million for their ‘strongest asset’.
This is a fairly big price, but he’s certainly worth it. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.
After a difficult season and a slow start to the summer, Tottenham finally seem to be moving in the right direction.