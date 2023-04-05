Tottenham interest in 'exceptional' manager appears to have cooled











Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in appointing Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager appears to have cooled.

That is according to the Evening Standard, who have assessed the runners and riders in the race to succeed Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A host of names have been linked with the job in recent weeks. Of course, Conte’s departure looked to be on the cards for some time before the club officially announced that he had gone.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

One of those who immediately went near the top of many supporters’ wishlists when he became available was Julian Nagelsmann. The German left Bayern Munich during the international break.

Tottenham interest in Nagelsmann cools

Nagelsmann is widely considered one of the most exciting coaches in Europe right now. The 35-year-old has been linked with almost every European heavyweight since getting his chance with Hoffenheim.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

For some, he would be the ideal option for Tottenham – if he was interested in the role. But it would seem that the Spurs hierarchy may feel differently.

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham’s interest in Nagelsmann appears to have cooled. Previously, it had been suggested that they wanted to hold talks with him.

Of course, that could change while Spurs are continuing their search. Much may depend on what other opportunities become available while Nagelsmann is out of work.

But it is probably not a big surprise to hear Tottenham’s interest has cooled. Nagelsmann is so highly regarded. And Daniel Levy would have been aware that he would be in high demand.

So if Tottenham were that keen to give him the job, they would have surely made their move by now.

He is an ‘exceptional‘ coach with a huge ceiling. If Tottenham are looking elsewhere, they surely need to be ready to try and pull something special out of the bag.