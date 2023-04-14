Tottenham insiders annoyed about reports concerning Julian Nagelsmann











Tottenham are not ruling anyone out in the hunt for their new manager and that includes the hotly tipped Julian Nagelsmann.

Reports over in Germany have suggested that Nagelsmann doesn’t actually hold much interest in the Spurs job and would prefer the Chelsea job out of the two in the Premier League.

However, those reports have not gone down well with some Tottenham insiders and they are thought to have turned their nose up at such suggestions.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Rejected

Tottenham are thought to have a number of names on their list to replace Antonio Conte. One of which is Nagelsmann, who was recently sacked by Bayern Munich.

But despite reports he prefers Chelsea over Tottenham, The Mirror is reporting that Tottenham are far from impressed with those suggestions.

Instead, The Mirror reports on Tottenham insisting that they’ve not decided on anything just yet. And with that, Nagelsmann remains very much a name on their list.

Daniel Levy is believed to be looking at the likes of Vincent Kompany, Brendan Rodgers, and Arne Slot as potential replacements for the departed Conte.

Conte left Spurs under a cloud after an extraordinary outburst after the game with Southampton.

TBR’s View: Nagelsmann will get the final choice

There are definitely plenty of options for Julian Nagelsmann here. It means that the reality is that the German will have the pick of where he goes next.

Chelsea and Tottenham are among those options. But come the summer, it’s likely there’ll be even more vacancies for the German to consider.

Tottenham could well do with a manager like Nagelsmann. Young, hungry, progressive, but with plenty of experience behind him as well. If Spurs can land Nagelsmann, it will be a huge coup.

And while Spurs might play reports from Germany down, there’ll be an element of worry among the Tottenham board.