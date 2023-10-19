Tottenham injury boost as ‘outstanding’ Spurs star resumes training

With the international break finally out of the way, Tottenham Hotspur can look to build on their impressive Premier League start.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs welcome fellow London side Fulham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, the Tottenham boss has received an injury boost involving Pape Matar Sarr.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The 21-year-old Spurs midfielder featured for Senegal during the international break. He started in their 1-0 friendly win over Cameroon on Monday.

Sarr got 69 minutes under his belt before coming off. The Standard reported that the Spurs player was spotted with an ice pack on his foot after the game.

However, the outlet also reported that Sarr ‘resumed training at Spurs on Wednesday’. This suggests his fitness isn’t a big issue ahead of the Fulham clash.

Our view

The international break always causes concerns among clubs and fans, with their star players at risk of injury or fatigue.

Postecoglou cannot afford to lose another key midfielder ahead of the season resuming. Yves Bissouma is currently unavailable due to suspension.

Therefore, it’s great news that Sarr doesn’t seem to have any injury issues following the break. The ‘outstanding‘ midfielder should hopefully be good to go against the Cottagers.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham currently lead the Premier League table following six wins and two draws from their opening eight games.

Postecoglou and his players have laid the foundations upon which to build this season, and the opportunity is certainly there for a very successful campaign.