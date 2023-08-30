Tottenham in the race for £20m ‘phenomenon’ likened to Sadio Mane

Tottenham Hotspur have made some great signings this summer and more could be coming through the doors at Spurs.

Wednesday night’s League Cup exit shows that Ange Postecoglou could do with yet more strength in depth in the Tottenham ranks.

In addition, with Harry Kane having left Spurs, there’s certainly scope for some more attacking reinforcements in particular.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Tottenham are very much in the race to sign a top talent who has been likened to Sadio Mane.

The news outlet, as per Football Daily on X, claims Spurs are in pursuit of the PSV Eindhoven gem alongside Ansu Fati and Brennan Johnson.

According to Alan Nixon, the Dutch giants value Bakayoko at around £20million. Burnley apparently tried to bid £17million but it wasn’t accepted.

‘All the traits of a proper winger’

Bakayoko would be a good signing for Tottenham as they look to bring in players for the present and future to N17.

The 20-year-old has registered an impressive seven goals and nine assists from 43 competitive outings for PSV.

In addition, Bakayoko has already won four senior caps for Belgium, registering one goal and one assist.

Several in-depth scouting reports have been written about the player, testament to his amazing talent and potential.

For instance, Foot The Ball wrote a few months ago: “Bakayoko is a player with all the traits of a proper winger.

“However, the player has shown incredible maturity in adding other skills to his arsenal, including his fantastic deployment of the high press.

“The attacker spends considerable time behind the half-line helping his team out defensively. In fact, his skills and high work rate are pretty similar to a certain Sadio Mane.”

Meanwhile, Football Talent Scout deemed him a “physical phenomenon with great agility, flair, body balance, changes of pace, and coordination.”

They also rated his potential 9 out of 10 and likened his style of play to that of former Tottenham academy prodigy Noni Madueke.

All in all, Bakayoko looks like a great potential signing for Tottenham. No doubt Ange Postecoglou would help him rise to the next level.