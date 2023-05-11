Tottenham in talks with 'incredible' manager, he could get job if Julian Nagelsmann isn't appointed











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still in talks with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim over their managerial vacancy.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, who claim that Spurs are talking to other targets as well as Julian Nagelsmann.

Tottenham will be keen to secure Antonio Conte’s replacement in good time as they prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

It seems the top target at this moment in time is Nagelsmann, but Ruben Amorim remains firmly in the frame for the job.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The 38-year-old has done an excellent job with Sporting and is attracting interest from the Premier League as a result.

Now, it seems that Spurs are still talking to the Portuguese boss about taking over in the summer.

Tottenham still in talks with Amorim

The Evening Standard claims that Nagelsmann is the favourite to land the Tottenham job this summer.

But the north Londoners have continued talks with other targets, including Luis Enrique and Amorim.

Amorim has been hailed for the ‘incredible’ work he’s done with Sporting and he seems like a good fit for Tottenham.

Of course, Spurs will be familiar with his approach after facing off against him in the Champions League this season.

The favourite candidate amongst Tottenham fans seems to be Nagelsmann at this moment in time. But Amorim would be a brilliant option for the club.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

He’s proven to be an adaptable manager during his time with Sporting and also plays with wing-backs, which suits the current squad at Tottenham.

Spurs fans had grown disillusioned with the wing-back set-up under Conte, but that could change under a manager who is willing to show more attacking intent.

