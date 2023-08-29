Tottenham in internal talks over swoop for ‘complete’ £50m forward – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window, and they may not be done just yet.

Spurs could do with bolstering their attacking ranks further, in wake of Harry Kane’s move away.

Tottenham have impressed on the attacking front, getting six goals in their first three Premier League games.

Nonetheless, with a long season ahead of them, Spurs will probably want to bring in more quality and strength in depth.

Over the past few days, Tottenham have been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

According to the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential newsletter, Spurs will ramp up their efforts to sign him after they’ve faced Fulham in the League Cup.

Forest apparently hope to get at least £50million for Johnson, who registered 10 goals and three assists in all competitions last term.

Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on Tottenham’s pursuit of the 22-year-old, as well as their overall plans before the deadline.

The CBS journalist, writing on GiveMeSport, said: “There are discussions taking place internally at Spurs over Brennan Johnson.

“The feeling is that if Tottenham are to add between now and the end of the window, two key positions are being looked at.

“One is a creative-minded attacker or versatile player.

“You could construe that as a forward to bring in goals because Harry Kane’s gone. Or you could construe that as just an attack-minded player that can play behind the frontman.

“They’ll potentially still be looking for a centre-back as well.”

Our view

Johnson is one of the Premier League’s top young talents, a ‘complete‘ forward who’s amazing at ball-carrying.

He’d be a great shout for Tottenham, even though they’ve got a tough mission on their hands.

Johnson’s Forest contract runs until 2026 and the Reds aren’t in need of selling. Therefore, they can ask for big money.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Ange Postecoglou has a great reputation for regularly striking gold in the market. So if he wants Johnson, then he clearly sees a lot of potential in him as a Spurs player.