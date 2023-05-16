Tottenham hiring 44-year-old sporting director could help club sign ‘fabulous’ defender this summer











Tottenham Hotspur appointing Tim Steidten as sporting director could help them sign defender Piero Hincapie this summer.

A report from the Evening Standard has outlined the latest development behind the scenes in north London.

At this stage, Tottenham look set to end the season without a permanent manager or director of football.

They’re going to be without Champions League football next season and may miss out on European qualification altogether.

Finding the right sporting director and manager is going to be essential to Tottenham’s future.

The club are at a tipping point right now, with all the teams around them improving or making huge investments.

One person who has now been linked with the sporting director is Tim Steidten.

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Steidten had a playing career in the lower leagues of Germany before becoming a scout.

After working his way up at Werder Bremen and becoming their director of football, he joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Tottenham are currently interested in their defender Piero Hincapie, and although Steidten has now left the club, he could still influence his future.

The German played a key role in recruiting the ‘fabulous’ defender in 2021.

Steidten could play role in signing Hincapie for Tottenham

The report from the Evening Standard states that Steidten was, ‘responsible for attracting a number of exciting young talents to the club, including Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong and Piero Hincapie – a centre-back who is admired by Spurs.’

One of the areas Tottenham need to improve in the summer is their defence.

Without knowing who their new manager is going to be, they could stick with Antonio Conte’s back three system, or switch to a back four.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ryan Mason has preferred the latter, but that decision makes a big difference to their recruitment.

Hincapie may appeal to Tottenham because he’s capable of playing in both systems, and Steidten would make that move much easier.

The 44-year-old is currently unemployed which would make a move to Spurs easier.

He would have a huge amount to do as soon as he arrived with the transfer window on the horizon.

As well as overseeing incomings, he also has to make a decision on Harry Kane’s future.

