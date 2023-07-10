The latest news suggests that Tottenham are very interested in signing Bundesliga forward Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

According to The Independent, Paris Saint-Germain are currently leading the race for the Frenchman. They apparently see him as a possible alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

The report goes on to say that many clubs see Kolo Muani as the ‘ideal striker target’ this summer. This is because he apparently has a great set of qualities and is available for a reasonable price.

Spurs, as well as Bayern Munich and Manchester United have all seriously looked at signing the 24 year-old. The report claims that there is belief that a deal could be agreed for around £80million for Kolo Muani.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham have seriously looked at Kolo Muani

The striker is highly-rated, with pundit Jermaine Jenas calling him ‘brilliant‘ on BBC One during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Kolo Muani has enjoyed a lot of success at his current club Eintracht Frankfurt. In his 43 appearances, he has scored 23 goals and managed 17 assists.

This is a very good record for a 24 year-old playing at a very high level. You can see why many big clubs apparently want him.

There is a lot of news and rumours around the future of Spurs striker Harry Kane. The latest report suggests that Bayern Munich have made a second bid for him.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

With Kane having only one year left on his contract, there is a small possibility that he could leave Spurs this summer.

If this were to happen, then Kolo Muani would be an ideal replacement. He is young, with lots of potential but is already playing to a very top level.

They will definitely need a prolific finisher if Kane goes and Muani ticks all the boxes. The only issue is that there is clearly a lot of competition to sign him.