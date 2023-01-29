Tottenham Transfer News: Conte sends scouts to personally check on Elye Wahi











Tottenham Hotspurs have sent scouting teams to watch Montpellier striker Elye Wahi in person recently, as the club looks for more options.

Spurs know they might need to delve into the transfer market for a new forward soon. Harry Kane is once again facing an uncertain future and the club know they might have to look elsewhere.

One of those players the club are looking at, then, is young French striker Wahi. According to Foot Mercato, Spurs have sent representatives in the last few weeks to watch him personally. Foot Mercato also claims that a number of other clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all keeping an eye on Wahi.

Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

Interest in Wahi is nothing brand new this window. Right at the beginning of the window, it was claimed Arsenal were the club most likely to make a move.

But with Spurs now personally sending people to watch him, it would suggest Antonio Conte’s men are ramping up their own interest in the 20-year-old.

Wahi has scored seven times this season for Montpellier. He’s already part of the exciting French under-21 set up and has got himself off the mark with them as well.

TBR’s View: Wahi one to watch but he’s no Harry Kane

It’s great for Tottenham to be looking at new and upcoming strikers. But the reality is that if Kane does leave, they’re going to need a readymade replacement with experience, not a young untested forward.

Wahi certainly looks a talent. The French have produced so many in recent times that you’re almost guaranteed he’s going to be a success somewhere.

For Tottenham under Conte, the key seems to be signing players who can contribute now. Younger players don’t seem to get much of a look in really. However, Wahi could be one to really watch, and he might well be worth the punt.