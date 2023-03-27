Tottenham have now spoken with £20m midfielder’s agent











Tottenham Hotspur have now spoken with the agent of Manuel Ugarte as they look at a potential move for the Sporting star this summer.

Of course, much of the talk surrounding Spurs right now concerns who will become the club’s next manager. But it seems that work is continuing in the background regarding potential summer targets.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

And one of the players Tottenham have their eye on is Manuel Ugarte. Reports from Record last week claimed that Spurs had made Ugarte their top target for the next window.

Tottenham speak to agent over Ugarte

And according to the Daily Mirror (26/3; page 74), Tottenham have now spoken to the 21-year-old’s representatives about a potential summer switch for the midfielder.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sporting may be powerless to stop Ugarte from leaving at the end of the campaign. The Mirror reports that his current deal includes a release clause of around £20 million.

Ruben Amorim’s men would like to agree a new contract with Ugarte in the hope of negotiating a higher buy-out clause. But it seems that he could become the latest player to make the switch from Portugal to the Premier League.

Obviously, Spurs worked with Sporting to sign Pedro Porro at the end of the January transfer window. So that may perhaps help if they do pursue a deal for the Uruguayan in the summer.

Ugarte reportedly impressed Tottenham with his performance against Arsenal in the Europa League. And of course, he will know Rodrigo Bentancur from the international stage.

The Portuguese top-flight has become a breeding ground for some outstanding players in recent years. Many of those have gone on to impress in the Premier League.

So there are likely to be plenty of Tottenham fans hoping that they do now manage to agree a deal for Ugarte in the summer.