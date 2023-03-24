Report: £52m star has just become Tottenham's top summer target, after watching him get sent off vs Arsenal











According to Record, Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte is now Tottenham’s top transfer target heading into the summer window.

The north London club have been linked to the midfielder for quite some time now, and apparently their interest has been rekindled after his performance against Arsenal in the Europa League last week.

It is intriguing to hear that Spurs were impressed by Ugarte after he played against Arsenal last week. After all, he did receive a red card during that game.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

However, despite his sending off, he played with great tenacity and he really ran the show from the midfield, winning many of his battles and looking composed on the ball.

Of course, Tottenham can’t really put together too much of a recruitment plan for this summer because they don’t know who their next manager will be.

However, regardless of who the manager is, that midfield does need major surgery, and a player like Ugarte could be just what the doctor ordered.

Indeed, it’s hard to imagine that any manager would turn their nose up at the chance of working with the £52m man. After all, he looks like one of the brightest young talents in Portugal at the moment.

Of course, Spurs’ links to Ruben Amorim look a whole lot more interesting with this rumour in mind as Ugarte is one of the Sporting boss’ most important and trusted players at the moment.

As we know, the Portuguese league has been the breeding ground of some top talent in recent years with the likes of Ruben Dias, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Joao Palhinha all coming from that part of the continent before becoming Premier League stars.

Ugarte could be the next star on that conveyor belt and a move to north London could be in the offing.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Show all