Dusan Vlahovic has been identified as Tottenham’s number-one target if they sell Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the Serbian.

It’s not been a good day for Tottenham on their pre-season tour.

James Maddison and Harry Winks were getting geared up to face their old clubs.

However, Tottenham’s match against Leicester City was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

It’s a shame for Tottenham’s fans in Thailand as the team had never played a competitive match in the country.

The fixture would have given people something to talk about that isn’t Harry Kane’s future.

It has dominated Ange Postecoglou’s press conferences with one journalist even bringing a Kane-branded Bayern Munich shirt with him.

Tottenham are thinking about Kane’s exit though and Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly their top target to replace the 29-year-old.

They would be huge shoes to fill for a player who struggled when asked to step up to be Juventus’s main centre-forward.

Vlahovic now Tottenham’s top target to replace Kane

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said: “As just told, Tottenham are targeting Dusan Vlahovic as replacement number one in the event of the farewell of Harry Kane.

“The Serbian player could leave Juventus in the summer transfer window for around €80m [£69m] and the Bianconeri are absolutely open to listen to proposals for him.

“Spurs are on the verge of taking the first steps to better understand the room for negotiation with the Italian club, because the price tag is considered too high. Tottenham would like to lower the request during talks.”

Vlahovic established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers while at Fiorentina.

He scored 38 goals across 18 months of football before earning a move to Juventus.

His goals have slowed down since joining the Bianconeri, managing 10 goals in 27 appearances last season.

However, he’s still only 23 and Tottenham may want to target Vlahovic because of his potential.

He’s got a similar build to Kane and is lethal in the box.

Whoever Spurs replace Kane with is going to be unable to replicate his all-round game.

James Maddison may be able to make up for the lost creativity, but even so, Vlahovic will struggle to match his impressive goal tally.