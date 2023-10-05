Tottenham have now held initial talks with 43-year-old about leaving PL rival for backroom role

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held initial talks with Johan Lange over the director of football role at the club.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, who suggest that Aston Villa have already discussed the prospect of the 43-year-old leaving the club.

Photo by Aston Villa/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Spurs are still yet to appoint a new director of football following the departure of Fabio Paratici earlier this year. As reported by The Athletic earlier on Thursday, Paratici has continued to work with Tottenham, playing a role in their interest in Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham have held talks with Johan Lange

And it seems that they are working on making an appointment. The Athletic reports that Tottenham have held preliminary talks about potentially appointing Johan Lange.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Lange was appointed by Aston Villa as their sporting director back in 2020. But following a restructuring process earlier this year, he was named as the club’s global director of football development and international academies.

The Villans have been a club who have made great progress over the last 12 months. And Lange will surely reflect on his time as sporting director as a success.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham decide to follow up on their initial interest. But with the January window less than three months away now, it would be a good time to make an appointment in that department.

The Athletic notes that Lange oversaw the signings of Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez during his time at Villa Park. So there is no question that he has been involved in some inspired moves.

And Tottenham fans may be hoping – should he become the club’s new director of football – that he may attempt to return for one or two of his Villa signings in the coming windows.