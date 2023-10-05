Fabio Paratici is a huge fan of ‘extraordinary’ £17m Spurs summer signing

Fabio Paratici was a fan of Guglielmo Vicario long before his move to Tottenham Hotspur and even made enquiries about the goalkeeper in the past.

That is according a report from The Athletic, which notes that the Italian also played a role in Spurs signing Alejo Veliz in the summer transfer window.

There is no question that Guglielmo Vicario has done a remarkable job since moving to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer.

It is surely fair to say that he is not a player many Spurs fans would have been talking about before the window – despite it being abundantly clear just how important it was that a new goalkeeper was signed.

Fabio Paratici was already an admirer of Guglielmo Vicario

Vicario has been a revelation since his £17 million move. He appears to be perfect for the system Ange Postecoglou wants his side to play.

But it seems that Fabio Paratici may deserve some of the credit for his arrival. The Athletic reports that Paratici was an admirer of Vicario for some time before his move. He had even made enquiries during his time as the club’s director of football.

The report adds that he also played a role in Alejo Veliz joining Tottenham in the summer. Veliz has largely been signed as one for the future. But there is plenty of excitement surrounding the young forward.

Tottenham’s transfer business now reaping rewards

As The Athletic’s report notes, Fabio Paratici’s time at Tottenham can now be reflected upon in a much more positive manner. And with that, he deserves credit if he did play some part in the club pursuing the likes of Vicario and Veliz.

It has been a really exciting start to the campaign for Tottenham. And in Vicario, Spurs potentially have a player who could be their number one for many years to come.

He has been ‘extraordinary‘ so far. And there is no reason why he cannot continue to get better.