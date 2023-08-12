Gary Lineker has just identified a great Harry Kane replacement for Tottenham

Gary Lineker has just urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson to replace Harry Kane this summer.

Spurs confirmed this morning that their star striker has left the club to join Bayern Munich. He will be a huge miss, and Ange Postecoglou will have to replace him.

Lineker has just suggested a great option for Tottenham on X/Twitter.

Gary Lineker tells Tottenham sign Evan Ferguson as Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have already been linked with a move to sign Evan Ferguson, and Lineker has just endorsed it again.

The 18-year-old has been incredible for Brighton whenever he has played. He just looks like the perfect striker, and the fact that he’s so young means he will only get better in the coming years.

With Kane gone, Tottenham need to look for a long-term replacement. There’s no point signing someone like Romelu Lukaku now – it’s just not worth it.

After watching Brighton beat Luton Town this afternoon, Lineker is convinced Ferguson would be a great option to replace Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He tweeted: “Evan Ferguson scores in Fergie time. He’s a born goalscorer.

“If I was in charge of recruitment at @SpursOfficial I’d take a punt on him as Kane’s replacement. Apologies to @OfficialBHAFC fans.”

TBR View:

If Tottenham want a young centre-forward with all the qualities you need in a striker, Evan Ferguson is perfect.

We don’t how Brighton find these young players, but the Irishman is definitely another one who they will sell for an outrageous amount of money one day.

Roberto De Zerbi would obviously love to keep hold of him, but if Tottenham go in with a huge offer, there is a chance they could reluctantly let the teenager go.

In our opinion, Ferguson would be amazing for Tottenham.