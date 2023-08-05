Tottenham £5m away from breakthrough to sign ‘ridiculous’ 31-goal striker

Tottenham Hotspur are apparently interested in making a move for FC Porto forward Mehdi Taremi this summer transfer window.

Tottenham are having a big summer, but there are some worries due to the fact that forward Harry Kane only has one year left on his career.

Now, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Spurs and their interest in the forward.

He reported that ‘Spurs are in contact’ with Porto for striker Mehdi Taremi. The club are ready to offer £20m, while Porto are asking for £25m.

With Kane reportedly attracting a lot of interest from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, it is no shock to see them look for another striker.

It is no doubt that Spurs are in contact with Porto for the 31 year-old striker. Taremi looks very prolific and despite his age, he could be a good instant signing for Spurs.

In his 342 appearances, the striker has managed 179 goals and 85 assists in all competitions. This is a great tally for a forward.

They need someone with this type of tally if Kane does depart this summer. The ‘ridiculous‘ forward would also add some good attacking depth to the club.

Tottenham failed to qualify for Europe last season and they need to have a strong season. With their huge stadium and top training facilities, finishing eighth is not good enough.

The attacker is also a relatively cheap price in today’s transfer market. It would be great to see how he played in the Premier League.

Spurs have made some top signings so far, but they definitely need to sign a few more in order to make sure that have a strong season.