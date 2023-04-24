Tottenham have made contact to get ‘outstanding’ manager but he's slipped down Daniel Levy's shortlist











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact with Roberto De Zerbi over their managerial vacancy, but the Brighton boss has slipped down Daniel Levy’s shortlist.

Spurs may be pressed to step up their search for a new manager off the back of yesterday’s 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

Cristian Stellini was handed the reins after Antonio Conte’s departure, but it’s fair to say that the move isn’t quite working out for Spurs.

Tottenham now face an uphill battle to secure a top-four finish as they sit six points off the pace, with games against Manchester United and Liverpool up next.

As things stand, Stellini is set to see out the remainder of the campaign. But Spurs have been heavily linked with a host of managerial candidates ahead of next season.

One name that has caught the attention of Tottenham is Roberto De Zerbi.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

But it seems that after making initial contact with the 43-year-old, Tottenham don’t see him as a front-runner for the job.

De Zerbi slips down Levy’s shortlist

The Daily Mail reports that De Zerbi is among the names that Spurs have considered as Antonio Conte’s replacement.

But the Italian has slipped down Daniel Levy’s shortlist over the past few days.

The outlet notes that Tottenham had made initial enquiries about luring De Zerbi away from the Amex Stadium next season.

While the Brighton boss is still an option for the North Londoners, he is not one of their top targets.

However, both Julian Nagelsmann and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot are right near the top of Levy’s preferred candidates.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, De Zerbi has done a brilliant job with Brighton this season and has them sitting eighth in the table, with an outside shot at securing Champions League football.

The Seagulls fell to defeat in the FA Cup semi-final yesterday after an agonising penalty shootout against Manchester United.

Yet, the ‘outstanding’ De Zerbi doesn’t seem to be among the front-runners to land the Tottenham job for the time being.

Some Spurs fans may be disappointed by this as he seems to fit the bill perfectly.

But there are plenty of options for the club to explore over the coming weeks and they will need to make sure they get this next appointment right.

Levy is facing increased pressure from the Tottenham fans after what has been a tumultuous season at the club.

