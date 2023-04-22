‘He makes players better’: Pundit says Spurs need to go and hire ‘outstanding’ manager now











Clinton Morrison has stated that he’d like to see Roberto De Zerbi become the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs-supporting pundit was asked who he’d like to see replace Antonio Conte at Spurs on Premier League Productions, and he put his backing behind another Italian.

Morrison doesn’t think that De Zerbi is a realistic appointment, claiming that he doesn’t think Spurs will be able to get the 43-year-old out of Brighton, but he’s said he is a huge fan of the Seagulls’ manager, claiming that he has a brilliant ability to make players better.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

De Zerbi the man for Spurs

Morrison spoke about who he’d like to be Spurs’ next manager.

“Who do you want as manager?” Morrison was asked.

“I’ve said it many times, De Zerbi. I’ve said it. I don’t think they’ll get him, but De Zerbi. The style of football and the way he makes players better at Brighton. He’s outstanding, but I don’t think they’ll get him,” Morrison said.

Can they get him?

There is no doubt about the fact De Zerbi is an immensely talented manager, but as Morrison says, the big question is whether or not Spurs will be able to attract him to north London.

Not only does he have a very exciting project brewing at Brighton, there must be a feeling that if he can keep this up he will be in line for an even bigger job than the role at Spurs.

Of course, the Tottenham job is a huge job for any manager, but with Brighton flying high and Spurs all over the place at the moment, you can’t help but question whether or not De Zerbi will actually want to make this switch.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Show all