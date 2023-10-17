Tottenham have just requested permission from club to hold talks with their ‘wizard’

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly requested permission from Galatasaray to hold talks with Kerem Akturkoglu over a move in 2024.

The talented 24-year-old attacker has been linked with a number of top clubs over the last few months. A move away in one of the next two windows looks likely, and if Aksam are to be believed, Tottenham are the most keen at this moment in time.

Photo by Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tottenham seek permission to hold transfer talks with Kerem Akturkoglu

Tottenham have joined a number of English clubs in the race to sign Kerem Akturkoglu.

Just last week, it was revealed that Arsenal are interested in signing the talented Turk. Now, the report from Aksam claims Liverpool and Manchester United are also keeping an eye.

Tottenham, however, are the ones who seem to be pushing the most to sign Akturkoglu.

The outlet claims that Spurs have opened a dialogue with Galatasaray and have even requested permission from the Turkish champions to hold direct talks with the player over a move.

Akturkoglu, who mostly plays on the left wing for Galatasaray, has five goals and seven assists to his name this season in just 16 appearances, which is a tremendous return.

He still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, though, which puts Galatasaray in a fairly strong position in transfer negotiations.

Do Spurs even need him?

Tottenham have plenty of options in attack right now.

Ange Postecoglou has Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic in attack, which is more than enough options. However, there is a big chance Perisic and Gil will leave, while Richarlison and Son are mostly being used through the middle.

That opens the door for someone like Akturkoglu to come in, and if the report is to be believed, Spurs are pretty serious in their pursuit of the Turk.

Akturkoglu, who has been branded as a ‘wizard’ – not just for his talent on the pitch but also for his love for Harry Potter – looks set for a big move away from Galatasaray next year, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.