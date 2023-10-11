Arsenal eyeing 24-year-old Champions League winger who’s a ‘very instinctive finisher’

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu.

This is according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, who claims the Gunners and Tottenham are both in pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Arsenal have begun the season well, sitting second in the Premier League table and beating Manchester City last time out.

However, the Gunners have had a number of fitness and injury scares this season.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have all had to have time out of the squad.

With that in mind, Arsenal are seemingly keeping tabs on attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

Fotomac claim that Akturkoglu has ‘especially attracted attention’ from several clubs and the list includes Arsenal and Spurs.

Apparently, the Gunners watched the Gala ace in the 3-2 Champions League win over Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly watching the 22-cap Turkey international closely.

In addition, both North London rivals will apparently look to watch Akturkoglu in the upcoming Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

The Turkish outlet claims the player – who has five goals and seven assists from 16 outings this term – has a €17million (£14.6million) price tag.

Our view

Akturkoglu looks like a decent shout for Arsenal. He’s a left-winger by trade but can play all across the front line, and he’s talented, young and has Champions League experience.

As per Breaking the Lines, he’s a ‘very instinctive finisher. Many of his goals and chances are first time shots taken after very intelligent runs.’

And for less than £15million, Akturkoglu isn’t particularly expensive. All in all, Arsenal should certainly explore a potential move a bit further.