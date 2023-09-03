Tottenham have just received an ‘official offer’ from CL club to sign £27m player

Galatasaray have now made an offer to sign Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso despite the deadline day now passing in England.

That’s according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu who shared the update on X.

Sabuncuoglu simply shared the update that the Turkish side have now made an offer for the 27-year-old.

Sabuncuoglu said: “Galatasaray made an official offer for Giovani Lo Celso, who plays for Tottenham.”

And should these reports be true, it would be interesting to see how Tottenham respond.

It didn’t always seem clear during the window if Spurs wanted to keep Lo Celso this summer.

However, it would seem it was ultimately decided that he would be good back-up across the season.

Ange Postecoglou was impressed by the £27m midfielder during different moments in pre-season.

And given Tottenham now wouldn’t be able to sign a replacement it will be interesting to see if they would agree to a deal with Galatasaray for Lo Celso.

Lo Celso wasn’t on the bench for yesterday’s 5-2 win over Burnley but that was owing to injury.

Of course, Tottenham may consider that new signing Brennan Johnson can cover similar areas to Lo Celso.

You would imagine that Lo Celso is seen as back-up to the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski on the wing.

And Johnson can do that job just fine.

Of course Spurs don’t have European football this season so won’t have the added matches that would bring.

Therefore, it is conceivable that Tottenham could accept an approach from Galatasaray for Lo Celso without harming their squad outside of the window.

Spurs fans of course are once again on a huge high given how well the side performed yesterday.

Son Heung-Min looked electric in a central role in Ange’s side and gave so much reason for optimism.

And a display with so much attacking verb might make it easier to green light a move away for Lo Celso.