Tottenham have just opened talks with PL rivals over terms to sign their 23-year-old midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have been in contact with Chelsea to learn of the conditions of a potential deal that would see Conor Gallagher join Ange Postecoglou’s side on deadline day.

That is according to Sky Sports’ live transfer blog which claims that Tottenham need to move players on before they are able to make their move for the England international.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Conor Gallagher could be a surprise contender to potentially move in the final hours of the transfer window. Reports from the Daily Mail this week claimed that Gallagher is aware of interest from Tottenham.

And it seems that Spurs have now stepped up their interest. According to Sky Sports, Tottenham and Chelsea have now held initial talks about the terms that would allow Gallagher to make the switch.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The Blues will consider offers for the 23-year-old. But they rejected a bid of over £40 million for the midfielder from West Ham in this window.

It would be an amazing statement at the end of the window if Tottenham could agree a deal for Gallagher. He appears to be absolutely perfect for the way Ange Postecoglou wants his side to play.

But clearly, a lot needs to fall into place if Gallagher is going to end up moving across the capital.