23-year-old PL player is aware Tottenham want him and could now make move before deadline

Conor Gallagher is aware that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him, but Spurs are yet to make their move as the summer transfer window deadline looms.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that Tottenham making a move for the 23-year-old could depend on the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Conor Gallagher could be one player to keep an eye on in the final 24 hours of the window. The Telegraph reported on Thursday that Cole Palmer moving to Chelsea from Manchester City had given Tottenham hope that a deal for Gallagher would be possible.

Gallagher aware of Tottenham interest

That report noted that bids close to £50 million could leave Mauricio Pochettino’s side with something to think about. Once again, the Blues have invested heavily in their squad in this window, so you would imagine that they would be open to recouping some money, too.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And it seems that the England international knows that Tottenham are keen. The Daily Mail is now reporting that Gallagher is aware that he is wanted by Ange Postecoglou’s side.

However, the move may not stand a chance if Spurs are not able to offload Hojbjerg before the deadline. The Daily Mail notes that Atletico Madrid are working on a potential loan deal for the Dane.

Tottenham meanwhile, are yet to make their move for Gallagher.

It would be a fantastic way for Spurs to round off what has been a positive window if they could sign Gallagher.

Unfortunately, Hojbjerg does not appear to suit what Postecoglou wants. And it is surely best for all concerned if he moves on.

Gallagher however, looks to have so much potential. And his all-action style would surely suit the Tottenham side we now see so, so well.

Plenty of Tottenham fans will be excited to see what happens should Hojbjerg seal his exit.