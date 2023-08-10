Tottenham have just offered ‘exceptional’ player to Real Madrid in last few hours

It’s been a busy week for Tottenham Hotspur on the transfer front, and today especially has been intense.

Spurs started the week by signing Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz, and now the Harry Kane transfer saga is at a critical point.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Marca has provided an update involving yet another Tottenham player.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

They claim that Spurs have offered goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to Real Madrid in the last few hours.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Tottenham all summer.

Indeed, Lloris previously said he was looking at other opportunities, but so far, nothing seems to have come his way.

The Independent recently claimed that Lloris has so far been unable to secure a move away from North London.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have lost the services of Thibaut Courtois for the foreseeable future.

He ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is likely to miss the majority of the 2023-24 season.

With that in mind, Real will likely be immediately looking for a replacement that can hit the ground running.

Lloris would certainly be a great shout for them. He’s an absolutely ‘exceptional‘ player with a star-studded CV, including the World Cup.

Let’s see what happens on this front. It’s certainly a solid lead, as all three parties involved seem to be on the same wavelength.

Tottenham have resigned themselves to losing Lloris, who’s looking for a move away, and have planned without him in mind.

Meanwhile, Real are desperate for a new first-choice keeper as soon as possible.