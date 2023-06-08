Michael Dawson has lauded Hugo Lloris and suggested that he has been an exceptional servant for Tottenham Hotspur amid doubts over his future.

Dawson was speaking to Football London following reports that Hugo Lloris could leave Spurs in the summer transfer window.

It does appear that it may be best for all parties that Lloris leaves Tottenham in the coming months. Unfortunately, his form has largely been in decline since he signed a new contract.

Dawson lauds Hugo Lloris amid doubts over Tottenham future

And he is attracting attention. Reports from The Times have suggested that he has the chance to triple his salary in Saudi Arabia.

As noted by Football London, Lloris has spoken in France about his future. And it did appear that he is keeping his options very much open.

It is extremely hard to see a way Lloris lines up for Tottenham on the opening day of next season. Nevertheless, Michael Dawson has lauded the contribution the 36-year-old has made during his time in North London.

“As a servant to Spurs, Hugo has been nothing short of exceptional. I was fortunate to play in front of him and also captain Hugo. He’s a great guy, he’s 36, he’s got another year on his contract,” he told Football London.

“Only Hugo and Daniel Levy know what the decision will be but he’s got a year left and I’m sure he will turn up for pre-season. Only time will tell and it’s hard for us to comment on it, but what a servant he’s been for the football club.”

Lloris will leave a Tottenham legend. He has been one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers over the last decade. But sticking around will surely not do anyone any favours.

Towards the end of last season, it did appear that many supporters felt that Fraser Forster was the better option anyway. And that is saying something when you consider the journey Forster has had and the fact that he was brought in as a backup.

They are being linked with some decent goalkeepers who should only improve in the years to come. And it would be a shame to watch Lloris largely spend a year on the bench.

It is an underwhelming way for Lloris to potentially go out. But it has reached the stage where it probably does no-one any good to hang on much longer.