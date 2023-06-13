Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a multitude of players as the Ange Postecoglou era begins at N17.

Spurs endured a massively underwhelming season last time out, and will be eager to get back to the highest level.

With the transfer window upon us and Postecoglou at the helm, Tottenham will likely make reinforcements.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

One player Spurs are being linked with is Harvey Barnes, who is likely to leave relegated Leicester City.

Sky Sports have reported that the Foxes definitely ‘will listen to offers’ for one of their biggest and best assets.

This is good news for Tottenham, as Barnes would be a great addition to their ranks.

Reports linking Spurs and the 25-year-old have been doing the rounds for months now.

With the transfer window in full swing, speculation linking Tottenham and Barnes has been intensifying.

“Harvey Barnes is genuinely of interest, I know that for sure,” Matt Law recently told the Last Word on Spurs podcast.

‘His main attribute is his goalscoring’

Barnes has enjoyed a great season for Leicester despite their relegation.

The £50million-rated ace registered an impressive 13 goals from 34 Premier League outings, as well as one assist.

If Barnes can do so well in a struggling team, it bodes well for how he’d do in a much stronger, more confident outfit.

Spurs may well be getting their own Sadio Mane in Barnes. There have been comparisons to him in the past.

The Athletic wrote in March: “Barnes’ game is evolving and he is becoming more direct.

“Manager (Brendan) Rodgers has been working with the player to help him make better runs off the ball, to use the inside channel, as he did so effectively against Brentford.

“And as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah did so dangerously for Liverpool until the former’s departure to Bayern Munich last summer.

“And it has been a feature of Barnes’ game this season.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rodgers told BBC Sport, via The Athletic: “Barnsey is a goalscorer.

“You get other wingers who are probably more one-versus-one guys, and Barnsey can do that, but his main attribute is his goalscoring.

“He has really picked that up over the last few seasons. It was a great finish (in the 1-1 draw with Brentford), great composure.”