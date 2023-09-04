Tottenham have four players in latest team of the week with one new signing outshining Maddison

Tottenham had a big win this weekend at Burnley as their new signings once again helped them to three Premier League points.

The likes of Destiny Udogie and Vicario in goal continue to impress alongside more seasoned campaigners like Heung-Min Son. Of course, James Maddison is flying as well.

However, one new signing going under the radar is Manor Solomon, who had a fine game at Turf Moor to lay on two of the five goals.

Manor Solomon outdoes James Maddision in WhoScored’s team of the week

Of course, any team of the week has an element of subjectiveness to it. But over at WhoScored, player performance is ranked using a number of metrics.

And this weekend, Solomon – who was among four players picked – even managed to outdo fellow newbie James Maddison.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Giving Solomon an 8.96 to Maddison’s 8.89, WhoScored praised the new Spurs winger for his contribution in the final third.

“Rounding off the midfield is Manor Solomon, who garnered a WhoScored rating of 8.96 in Tottenham’s win at Burnley. The summer signing provided two assists at Turf Moor, both for Son Heung-Min, to cap a fine first league start for the north London side. The pair of assists came from five key passes in total to go with three dribbles and two tackles to mark a superb outing from the 24-year-old,” WhoScored wrote.

For Solomon, it was the ideal way to show Ange Postecoglou what he’s all about. With Heung-Min Son now playing more centrally, Brazilian striker Richarlison must be wondering what to do.

Solomon a fine piece of business

You can never have enough good attacking players in your team and when it comes to wingers who make an impact, Manor Solomon is ideal.

He showed this weekend just why he was signed and it’s really useful for Postecoglou to have another player a bit like Kulusevski who can create from nothing.

Tottenham are looking very strong now under Ange and if Solomon can keep contributing as he has here, then Spurs could be in a good season.