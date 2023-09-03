Destiny Udogie has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min after the forward netted a hat-trick at Burnley yesterday.

Spurs thrashed Vincent Kompany’s men 5-2 after a shaky start to Saturday’s clash at Turf Moor.

Lyle Foster gave Burnley an early lead after some questionable defending from Pedro Porro down the left-hand side.

But Tottenham began to dominate the game thereafter and headed into half-time with a 2-1 lead thanks to brilliant goals from Son and Cristian Romero.

James Maddison gave Spurs some breathing space shortly after the break with an exceptional finish from just outside the area.

Yet, it was Son who stole the show on the day as he netted another two goals in the second half. And Udogie raved about his £22 million teammate while speaking to Spurs Play after yesterday’s win.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Udogie raves about Son after Spurs thrash Burnley

Udogie was asked about Son’s performance at Turf Moor and responded by heaping praise on his captain.

“Sonny is Sonny – an amazing player,” the full-back said. “I’m happy for him, he helped us to win the game today and we move on.”

“He’s a real leader, he’s a good guy,” Udogie added. “He speaks with us every day and he showed a strong mentality on the pitch, that’s the most important thing.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Son looked much more threatening yesterday as he led the line for Spurs in place of Richarlison.

The 31-year-old struggled last season under Antonio Conte and it will be a huge boost for Postecoglou if he finds his best form once again.

Of course, Spurs will need to find goals from elsewhere after Harry Kane’s departure but they certainly aren’t struggling in that regard so far.

As for Udogie, the youngster put in another encouraging display yesterday as he set up Maddison for Tottenham’s third of the afternoon.

The 20-year-old has adjusted to Premier League football with ease so far and Spurs seem to have picked up a bright prospect.