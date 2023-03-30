Tottenham target Slot very similar to Pep Guardiola - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur have been informed that manager target Arne Slot is actually very similar to Pep Guardiola amid speculation linking the Feyenoord boss with a Premier League move.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has provided a glowing endorsement of the 44-year-old to talkSPORT.

Spurs, of course, are on the lookout for their next manager after parting company with Antonio Conte at the end of last week.

A host of names have been mentioned as potential candidates, including marquee figures such as Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique. However, there are other candidates with less of a profile, including Arne Slot, according to The Times.

Slot is doing an outstanding job in the Eredivisie this season. Feyenoord sit top of the table, six points clear of Ajax.

Some Tottenham fans may have their concerns about the prospect of Slot succeeding Conte as he is yet to work outside of the Netherlands.

But those supporters can surely take some confidence from how van der Kraan has described Slot in an interview on Wednesday.

“The best thing about Arne Slot is that he is probably the best attacking coach I have seen in the last 35-40 years at Feyenoord,” he told talkSPORT.

“He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine.

“I don’t think he will leave now with three trophies up for grabs, but in the summer, big chances.”

Much will depend on which avenue Tottenham head down as they look to replace Conte. They may be tempted to appoint another marquee manager in the hope of ending their trophy drought as soon as possible.

But there are clearly a lot of fans who are ready to see the club change strategy again. The best times for Tottenham in recent years came when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge.

Pochettino was young and hungry; and he arrived with clear and exciting ideas. And he put the foundations in place that threatened to take Spurs back to the summit of the English and European game.

Any appointment comes with an element of risk. But Slot would clearly have the potential to capture the imagination if he came in.