Tottenham have contacted Alex Meret's agents over summer move - journalist











Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have spoken to Alex Meret’s agents over a summer move.

Spurs ended the January transfer window with two new signings – Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro. That solves two issues in Spurs’ squad, but there are a few more that Antonio Conte would like to address in the next window.

One of them is in goal, and Meret is reportedly on their wish list.

Hugo Lloris has been Tottenham‘s main man in goal for a long, long time now.

The Frenchman, who is also Spurs’ skipper, has been a fine servant for the North London club over the last decade. He will always be fondly remembered at the club, but it’s time for Conte to think of his successor.

Lloris is 36 years old now. He’s still capable of producing excellent saves, but as we’ve seen over the last few years, he does have a few mistakes in him too, and that has cost Spurs on more than one occasion.

A new goalkeeper has to be a priority for Tottenham at the end of this season, and Napoli’s Alex Meret, who will likely win the Serie A this season, is reportedly the man Fabio Paratici is targeting.

Venerato said on the 1 Football Club podcast on 1 Station Radio: “Meret’s future? There is no news. Meeting with the agent, Pastorello, at the end of the season, so we will understand if there will be a need to renew or go elsewhere.

“Tottenham are interested in the boy, a club that has also contacted the boy’s entourage in this market.”

Meret will enter the final year of his contract this summer, but Napoli do retain the option of extending that by another 12 months.

TBR View:

Lloris is a great goalkeeper, but it’s time for Tottenham to move on.

Spurs are slowly building a solid team under Antonio Conte. Their attack is magnificent, their midfield is coming along well, and their wing-back issues seem to have been sorted too now.

Central defence is still a big issue that will have to be resolved in the summer, and we’re almost certain Spurs will make a move to sign a new goalkeeper as well.

Meret, who is capable of pulling off ‘jaw-dropping’ stops, would be a fine acquisition and a huge upgrade over Lloris.

