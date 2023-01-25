Tottenham transfer news: Spurs set sights on Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, according to La Repubblica.

Spurs are reportedly on the lookout for Hugo Lloris’ long-term successor.

The Tottenham goalkeeper has endured a difficult season, which sadly includes a number of high-profile mistakes.

With Lloris now 36, Spurs will need to think about who can replace the France legend in the coming years.

And La Repubblica – via Calcio Napoli 24 and Sport Witness – claims Meret is on Tottenham’s radar.

The outlet claims Meret is ‘desired’ by Spurs, but they face a challenge to bring him to N17.

This is because the 25-year-old has ‘already made his decision on his future’, and it seems to be with Napoli.

Apparently, Meret wants to win the title with his club before putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Spurs eyeing ‘one of the best Italian goalkeepers’

Obviously nothing in football is clear-cut, and this includes the transfer window.

If Tottenham make a convincing case to Meret, who knows what could happen.

And if Spurs manage to land him, they’d be getting one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Meret has been superb for Napoli this term, keeping 10 clean sheets in Serie A and the Champions League.

‘Capable of jaw-dropping stops, his quick reaction skills and good decision making are the money-makers’, Breaking the Lines has written.

The £23million signing from Udinese would be a regular for his nation in most cases.

Sadly, Gianluigi Donnarumma is currently blocking Meret’s path in the Italy setup.

However, some think Meret is actually better than the Paris Saint-Germain powerhouse.

Former Lazio goalkeeper Luca Marchegiani is one of those people.

“Napoli had doubt about Meret, but I’ve never had,” Marchegiani told Sky Sport Italia – via Football Italia – following Napoli’s 2-1 win over Milan at San Siro last September.

“He lacks a bit of experience, but to me, he is one of the best Italian goalkeepers, even better than Donnarumma.”