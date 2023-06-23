Tottenham are pushing hard to finalise a deal to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

Vicario has emerged as the number one target in recent days and Spurs are hoping to push through an agreement which will see the stopper arrive in North London.

The 26-year-old will replace Hugo Lloris and will, in an ideal world, become Ange Postecoglou’s first signing.

However, all is not done and dusted yet and internally, Tottenham are fearful of a late collapse.

Tottenham fear fresh Vicario bids

According to 90Min, Tottenham are rushing to get the deal for Vicario wrapped up. They have scheduled a medical for the goalkeeper and hope to have him in London ASAP.

And that’s because, internally, Spurs fear that a late bid from one of Serie A’s giants could hinder their bid.

90Min claims that both AC Milan and Inter Milan are keen on Vicario. Both clubs could be looking for new goalkeepers this summer, with both Mike Maignan and Andre Onana wanted.

For Spurs fans, this will bring back memories of the last few transfer windows. Under Fabio Paratici, Spurs were believed to be close to signing a number of players only for things to break down out of nowhere.

Deal has to be done

Surely Tottenham cannot fail from here? They have agreed a fee and terms with both Empoli and Vicario, if media reports are correct.

If they were to be stumped by one of the Milan clubs from this position then it really would be a nightmare.

It’s imperative Daniel Levy gets off to a flier in this window. He needs to get the Spurs fans back onside.

The quick signing of Vicario is a way to get the ball rolling. But he has to see it through and if there is interest elsewhere, he simply has to get the deal wrapped up now.