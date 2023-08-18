Tottenham eyeing ‘incredibly quick’ forward who has wowed Kylian Mbappe

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking ranks further before the summer transfer window shuts.

Spurs have so far added Alejo Veliz to their front line selection, but he seems more like one for the future than a first-team ready addition.

In addition, Tottenham have lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, so Ange Postecoglou has a pressing need to get/use a new centre-forward option.

Photo by Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Spurs have been linked with targets, there’s also a chance Postecoglou could promote from within.

Both Son Heung-min and Richarlison have been touted as potential centre-forward options going into this season.

With that in mind, Tottenham could potentially look at bringing in reinforcements on the wings too.

A report from The Independent has claimed that Rennes and Belgium ace Jeremy Doku is now a transfer target for Spurs.

As well as Tottenham, Manchester City and West Ham are apparently also in pursuit of the 21-year-old. He reportedly has a £50million price tag.

Doku has been part of an exciting Rennes team for several seasons now and has delivered some truly dazzling displays.

The Belgium international has won plaudits from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe, testament to such a top talent.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

‘Impressed me’

Mbappe lauded the reported Spurs target in conversation with France Football – via GFFN – in 2021.

“I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me from the stands – because I was not playing – because of his speed qualities, that is (Jeremy) Doku, at Rennes,” he said.

“In 5 years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power.

“In terms of an incredibly quick player, I would also put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.”

Meanwhile, De Bruyne said to Reuters: “He is nimble, fast and can dribble. He is a diamond in the rough.”

Doku’s style would surely suit a Postecoglou team. He can race past his man out wide before getting to the byline and crossing low for a centre-forward.

This tactic worked well at Celtic and could well work just as well in North London.