Tottenham eyeing Dean Henderson, Manchester United tempted to sell him











Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on Dean Henderson, with Manchester United tempted to sell him in the summer.

Spurs will be looking for Hugo Lloris’ long-term replacement over the next few transfer windows after the Frenchman’s form has been far from convincing this season.

Lloris has been ever present between the sticks for Tottenham, having racked up a total of 443 appearances for the club. But the 35-year-old is entering the final stages of his career and after some notable blunders this season, Spurs are in the market for his replacement.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Dean Henderson is one name who has been linked with a move to north London. The United man is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and had impressed before picking up a thigh injury in January.

Indeed, ESPN reported just last week that Henderson is one goalkeeper on Tottenham’s radar.

Now, The Athletic claims that Manchester United could be tempted to cash in on the 26-year-old.

United could sell Henderson amid Tottenham interest

The outlet claims that Spurs are also said to be interested in Brentford’s David Raya, with Lloris expected to leave in the summer.

But Tottenham ‘know all about’ Henderson, whose future at Old Trafford will be determined at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag could attempt to integrate Henderson into the United squad when he returns from Nottingham, but that depends on David De Gea’s future.

If the Spaniard puts pen to paper on a new deal, United could be tempted to sell Henderson.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The English shot stopper was lauded as an ‘incredible’ goalkeeper by now former Spurs boss Antonio Conte earlier in the season. The praise came after Henderson had denied Harry Kane from the penalty spot at the City Ground.

Henderson has certainly impressed at Forest despite his injury and he seems like the ideal profile of player to replace Tottenham’s captain Lloris.

At 26, the United man is still fairly young for a goalkeeper and has plenty of time to improve.

But much will depend on who ends up in the dugout at Spurs next season as a new manager may be keen to bring in a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

