Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips in recent days.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which claims Spurs are eyeing the England international.

The report notes that a host of Premier League sides want Phillips despite his struggles at the Etihad Stadium.

As well as Tottenham, the likes of Newcastle United and Everton are apparently also in pursuit of the 27-year-old.

Spurs are apparently very keen on what Phillips could offer, especially if he was to rekindle the form he had during his time at Leeds.

Tottenham have enjoyed a superb start to the Premier League season, sitting top as the international break gets under way.

However, Spurs won’t rest on their laurels and, with the January transfer window now two and a half months away, they’ll likely be looking around for prospective targets.

Phillips is a world-class player who isn’t getting much game time at City and, as such, could well up sticks in January.

Although he’s had injuries which have held him back, even when he has played, he hasn’t quite hit expectations since his £45million move.

Obviously there’s a great player in there. Harry Kane is a fan of Phillips, and Jose Mourinho also likes him.

‘More than stable’

The Spurs target impressed at Euro 2020 for England, helping them reach the final.

In the opening-day win over Croatia, Mourinho sung Phillips’ praises, saying he was the standout player from the match.

“He is a player without international experience,” Mourinho said on talkSPORT after picking Phillips.

“He’s not a player that arrives from the Champions League, he doesn’t arrive with 20, 25 caps.

“He’s a player that arrived last season from the Championship and of course he played the whole season in the most intense and difficult league in the world.

“He showed amazing personality. Rice was stable like he always is, but Phillips was more than stable.

“He showed that not just with the goal but also in the way he was pressing high, he was in a position side to side with Declan Rice but every time Modric or Kovacic were dropping, trying to go away from them, he was not afraid of pushing up and trying to press higher.

“I don’t remember him missing a pass in a dangerous building up area.

“I think he was very, very good and when you see one of these young guys appearing in these big stages and performing the way he did, it is fantastic.”