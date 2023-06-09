With the transfer window now upon us, Tottenham Hotspur have a lot of work to do.

Ange Postecoglou has taken the reins at Spurs and he’ll surely want to bring in a host of new players.

Tottenham endured a difficult season last time out, finishing a lowly eighth in the table and trophyless.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spurs could do with overhauling their squad, and as such, there will be plenty of names doing the rounds.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham have rekindled their interest in a regular on the Spurs rumour mill.

The north Londoners are apparently looking at Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

FM claims Tottenham are ‘trying to overtake the competition’ in the race for the 26-year-old.

This may prove difficult, however, as Barcelona apparently want Amrabat, and the interest is mutual.

The Blaugrana are currently looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who has left the Camp Nou.

However, Barca’s continued financial issues mean a move for Amrabat isn’t as straightforward as they’d like.

This means the race appears to still be open, which is a boost for Spurs and the other suitors.

Fiorentina reportedly want €25-30million (around £22-26million) for their ‘outstanding‘ midfielder.

Our view

Admittedly, Tottenham are not in particular need of bolstering their defensive midfield ranks.

At present, Spurs have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and arguably Rodrigo Bentancur too.

However, if any of those were on their way out of N17, then obviously Tottenham will need replacements.

Amrabat is a good player who has proven himself at the highest levels for club and country.

He was an ever-present for Morocco en route to the World Cup semi-finals.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Likewise, he was a regular for the Viola as they reached the Europa Conference League final.

Amrabat reads the game well, knows how to snuff out danger, and could help the more attacking players flourish.

And for less than £30million, Spurs wouldn’t be breaking the bank to sign a top player in his prime years.