Tottenham eye summer move for Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin











Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Allan Saint-Maximin during the summer transfer window having monitored the Newcastle United star in January, according to a report from the Sunday People (19/2; page 62).

The summer window is threatening to be another critical one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have struggled to kick on this season. They are, once again, in a battle to finish in the top-four in the Premier League.

It has been a disappointing campaign given the expectations fans had for Antonio Conte’s first full year in charge. And with that, the supporters will be hoping for another productive summer.

Tottenham eyeing Saint-Maximin this summer

One player on their radar is Saint-Maximin. According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (19/2; page 62), Tottenham have been monitoring the Newcastle star for some time.

They were considering making a move in January. And they have kept the Frenchman on their radar as the summer just about approaches over the horizon.

The report suggests that his future could lie away from Tyneside following the arrival of Anthony Gordon last month. And it seems that Spurs may be ready to put themselves in the mix for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Saint-Maximin has proved to be a slightly divisive figure during his time in the Premier League. He clearly has the ability to tear teams apart. Jamie Carragher named him man of the match on Saturday despite Newcastle losing to Liverpool.

However, he has not been able to make his quality really count. He has scored just 12 goals in 101 games in the Premier League.

If everything clicks for Saint-Maximin, he is ‘unplayable‘. And Tottenham may be hoping to add him to the ranks at long last this summer.