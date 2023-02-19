Jamie Carragher says Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin was ‘best player on the pitch’ yesterday











Jamie Carragher was blown away by how well Allan Saint-Maximin played for Newcastle United against Liverpool yesterday.

Commentating on Sky Sports (18/2 6:51pm), the Liverpool legend singled out the Frenchman for praise during the game.

Newcastle lost just their second league game of the season last night, coming up short against Jurgen Klopp’s men once again.

Two early goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo ended up settling the tie in the first 20 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse when Nick Pope was sent off, with the England international now unavailable for Newcastle’s huge EFL Cup final next weekend.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

It almost certainly means that Loris Karius will make his debut for the club in one of their biggest games in recent memory.

One positive that Eddie Howe will take was the performance of Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 25-year-old has slowly worked his way back to full fitness since the World Cup.

His two assists against Manchester City followed by a goal at Wolves suggested he was finally set to deliver an end product.

However, two injuries scuppered the left winger’s start to the campaign.

Carragher was really impressed with Saint-Maximin yesterday as he completed 90 minutes for Newcastle for the first time since August.

It’s a big step in the right direction before they head to Wembley.

Carragher praises Newcastle star Saint-Maximin

The Frenchman was shifted into a more central role when the side went down to ten men.

“He’s been the best player on the pitch, considering what he’s up against,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“He’s feeding off crumbs because of the situation, down to 10 men, but he’s been heavily involved.

“Started on that left wing, he’s gone central, he’s been a constant thorn in Liverpool’s side.”

The £16.5m winger has even more competition for his place in the side after the January signing of Anthony Gordon.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

There were rumours he may leave the club, but Eddie Howe was insistent that he stayed at St. James’ Park.

Chris Wood back Saint-Maximin to become a truly world-class player earlier in the season.

To do that, he needs to stay fit for an extended period of time, and provide more goals and assists.

He’s yet to do either of those things since before the World Cup which may be a slight worry.

However, Carragher was really impressed with Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin, and he’s given himself a great chance to start next Sunday.

