Bayern Munich believe that Harry Kane has promised that he will sign for them this summer.

That is what Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour has reported when speaking on Last Word on Spurs.

The journalist has shared the latest on this blockbuster transfer saga, and while this story is complicated and comes from a number of different angles, Bayern Munich genuinely believe that they have been given assurances that Kane wants to join.

The German champions think that Kane has given his word that he will join them, but, of course, that can not happen until the two clubs have agreed a fee.

Kane has promised he’ll join

Gilmour shared what he knows about Kane.

“There’s a lot of noise around this, but the fact remains that the clubs are apart in valuation. It’s a complicated story in that Bayern believe that Kane has given them his word that he will join them, but we’re told Kane is not closing off any avenue at this moment in time,” Gilmour said.

Worrying

This is very concerning if you’re a Tottenham fan.

Make no mistake about it, Kane is the north London club’s most important player in recent memory, and if he’s promised to sign elsewhere, there’s reason to be concerned.

Of course, as Gilmour alludes to, it appears that this story has come from the Bayern Munich side of things, so this may just be a tactic to make Tottenham panic, but, as ever, there’s very rarely smoke without fire.

Kane is a ‘fantastic’ player and one Tottenham cannot afford to lose, but if he does have his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich with one year left on his deal, their best bet may be to cash-in and reinvest.