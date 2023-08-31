Tottenham expected to launch formal bid to sign ‘complete’ £50m player today

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to launch a bid to sign Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson today.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet claiming that Spurs are looking to beat Brentford to signing Johnson.

Tottenham face a race against the clock to bring in a new forward player after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this month.

Brennan Johnson has emerged as their top target, while a move for Ansu Fati was explored before Brighton swooped in for the Barcelona star.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, The Daily Mail claimed Spurs are set to launch a late bid to sign Johnson before tomorrow’s deadline.

And it seems a formal offer will be lodged today.

Tottenham to launch formal Johnson bid

The Telegraph reports that Spurs are set to launch an official offer to sign Johnson today.

Tottenham are aiming to beat Brentford to the signing of the Welshman.

Indeed, it’s noted that sources close to the Johnson deal expect Tottenham to officially firm up their interest on Thursday, with the forward keen on a move to North London.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Johnson has been described as a ‘complete’ forward after impressing for Forest over the past couple of years.

The 22-year-old netted eight times in his debut season in the Premier League last time out, while providing three assists.

He seems to have emerged as Spurs’ top target ahead of the deadline, but it remains to be seen whether they can match Forest’s demands.

The Midlands club are reportedly looking for around £50 million to sell their star man.

Brentford have already had a bid worth around £40 million knocked back by Forest, which would indicate they won’t budge on their valuation.