Fabrizio Romano claims that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Ansu Fati is set to join Brighton on loan.

The transfer insider took to X on Wednesday evening and shared an update on Fait’s proposed switch to the south coast.

Spurs are eyeing a forward addition before tomorrow’s deadline as Ange Postecoglou bids to bring in another forward player after Harry Kane’s departure.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Brennan Johnson, with talks between the club and Nottingham Forest well underway.

But Postecoglou’s men were exploring a possible move for Ansu Fati too.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Indeed, Sport reported yesterday that Tottenham had asked Barca about including an option to buy Fati during talks over a loan deal.

Yet, it seems the talented young winger is heading to the Amex Stadium to link up with Roberto De Zerbi.

Fati set to sign for Brighton

Romano took to social media late last night and claimed Fati is closing in on a switch to Brighton.

The 20-year-old will travel to England today and there is no buy option included in the deal.

Fati is reportedly valued at around £43 million and Spurs were seemingly closing in on signing him yesterday.

If he does complete a switch to Brighton as expected, then Tottenham will surely focus all their attention on snapping up Johnson now.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Barca star would have been a good addition to Postecoglou’s squad considering the need for a winger who excels in 1v1 situations.

Yet, Spurs will have to switch their focus elsewhere before tomorrow’s deadline.

Tottenham are in desperate need of bringing in another attacking option, especially a player who is capable of operating through the middle

It’s fair to say that Fati wouldn’t have fit the bill in that regard, so a move for Johnson may make more sense for Spurs at this stage.