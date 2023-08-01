Tottenham decide they are going to loan out ‘brilliant’ 19-year-old this season

Tottenham Hotspur’s 19-year-old striker Alfie Devine is being lined up for a loan move away from the club this season.

That’s according to the Independent who report that Spurs think it’s the best step for his continued development.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Devine, who’s really impressed on Tottenham’s pre-season tour, is yet to leave Spurs on loan since joining from Wigan in 2020.

The attacking midfielder has fared brilliantly for Spurs’ youth teams and it now seems they want him to forge a senior path.

Devine has been on pre-season tour alongside fellow academy star Dane Scarlett who is also being lined up for a loan move away.

Postecoglou has praised what he’s seen of Devine thus far since arriving at the club and clearly has a plan for him.

It will be interesting to see the level of football that ‘brilliant’ Devine finds himself playing next season.

Dane Scarlett didn’t have too much success in his League One matches on loan at Portsmouth last year.

But Tottenham would surely be reluctant to loan either Devine or Scarlett to a lower level this season.

Tottenham willing to loan Devine this season

Of course there is an excellent example of what a loan move can do for Tottenham youngsters, just ask Harry Kane.

The Spurs captain, who has his own sights on a move this summer, had three loan moves away before his first-team break.

Photo by Amilcar Orfali – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

This should be massively encouraging for any Spurs youngsters coming through.

At 19-years-old Devine may have been hoping to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans this year.

However, it’s surely much easier to convince the worth of a loan this season to the likes of Devine given this Kane example.

Spurs will be hoping that Devine can return to the club with more experience and know-how to compete with the likes of newly arrived James Maddison.

Even if Harry Kane leaves there should still be a lot to be excited about at the club this year.

And you can imagine Tottenham fans will be intently following Devine’s progress on loan.