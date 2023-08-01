What Bayern are now prepared to bid for Harry Kane after meeting Levy yesterday

Bayern Munich are readying another bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane after the meeting between the clubs yesterday.

Journalist Kerry Hau reports that Bayern are now ready to exceed the £86m mark in order to push ahead with a transfer.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Whilst Hau says that won’t be enough for Daniel Levy, he does remain confident that a deal can be done.

Sharing the update via X, Hau said: “FC Bayern is now ready to exceed the 100 million euro mark for a Harry Kane transfer.

“Still not enough for Daniel Levy, so no deal on Monday.

“But for Bayern, the meeting was another step in an arduous process, they remain optimistic and patient – because Kane’s “yes” still stands and Levy has to sell him this summer, otherwise he would join on a free transfer in 2024.”

“The talks continue, all sides are working on a solution. It’s all a matter of time and money.”

It seems we are entering a crucial week in the Harry Kane saga.

The meeting between Tottenham and Bayern Munich yesterday could be the catalyst for Kane’s move to really get moving.

Although it seems no resolution was immediately found, it’s clear that all parties are willing to negotiate towards a conclusion.

And despite Kane being linked with moves away in the past, that has never felt like the case.

It’s now a realistic prospect that Harry Kane won’t be a Tottenham player when the transfer window closes.

Bayern Munich now readying a new bid for Kane after yesterday’s meeting with Tottenham

Perhaps the most interesting next step in the Kane saga is who Spurs now begin to target.

It seems safe to say after Tottenham’s meeting with Bayern regarding Kane yesterday that the club do need to have a plan in place.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Previous links to Randal Kolo Muani seem to have gone quiet for now and Chelsea may be making a move for another target, Dusan Vlahovic.

Although there’s inevitably going to be a lot of doom and gloom over Kane’s departure, Spurs really do have an exciting opportunity.

They are starting a new era under manager Ange Postecoglou and there seems no better time for a fresh start.

Postecoglou and Levy can target a striker that is perfect for Ange’s plans this year.

Tottenham may be surprised that after the worst potentially happens – Kane leaving, there’s actually still a lot to be optimistic about.